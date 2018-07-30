Record heat and dry conditions will make things tough for firefighters across the West

Dangerous heat and dry conditions continue early this week from Central California northward to the Northwest.

This will elevate fire danger, and make things very tough for firefighers trying to control over 70 large wildfires across the West.

A few strong storms are possible today across the Mid and Lower Mississippi River Valleys. Localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours.

And rain returns to the East Coast this week where many of these areas are still vulnerable to flooding.

