Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Record heat and dry conditions will make things tough for firefighters across the West

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Dangerous heat and dry conditions continue early this week from Central California northward to the Northwest.  

forecast west

This will elevate fire danger, and make things very tough for firefighers trying to control over 70 large wildfires across the West. 

forecast west

A few strong storms are possible today across the Mid and Lower Mississippi River Valleys. Localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours.

future

And rain returns to the East Coast this week where many of these areas are still vulnerable to flooding. 
 

forecast rain

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.