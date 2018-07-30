Georgia rape suspect caught after high-speed chase ends in crash, police say

A rape and kidnapping suspect has been arrested after forcing officers on a high-speed chase during which he crashed into an innocent driver, Georgia police say.

The Marietta Police Department said the collision occurred Sunday morning close to the intersection of South Cobb Drive near Fairground Street in Marietta.

During his attempt to escape, suspect Andrew Head, 27, merged into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on, police told Fox 5 Atlanta. Both drivers were then sent to Kennestone Hospital for medical attention.

“He absolutely put several motorists’ lives in danger,” said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

The chase began around 9:00 a.m., according to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta.

The station said a woman locked herself in the bathroom of a local Texaco station and called 911 to report that she had been kidnapped and raped numerous times inside her van. It is believed that her alleged attacker Head, stole her van and fled.

Officers tracked down Head and the van later in the day and instructed him to pull over. But instead of being cooperative, they say he drove off and at one point drove directly toward officers.

“We are just glad this violent suspect was taken into custody and won’t be able to hurt anyone else,” McPhilamy told Fox 5 Atlanta..

Head faces a multitude of charges, including rape, robbery by force and kidnapping.