US, Turkey discuss detained US pastor after Trump threat

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to his Turkish counterpart about an American pastor detained on terrorism and espionage charges.

It could be a possible indication the NATO allies are trying to ease tensions that flared this week after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose sanctions in retaliation. Turkey has called that a "cheap threat."

The State Department says Pompeo spoke Saturday with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (MEHV'-loot chah-voo-SHOH'-loo) and they "committed to continued discussions to resolve the matter and address other issues of common concern."

Andrew Craig Brunson was detained in the aftermath of a failed 2016 coup against Turkey's government. He denies the charges.

Brunson was let out of jail Wednesday after 1 1/2 years and transferred to house arrest. Trump says that's not enough.