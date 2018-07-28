Marijuana worth roughly $12M seized from chicken farm, Georgia authorities say

Authorities in Georgia on Wednesday said they’d found roughly $12 million worth of marijuana on an abandoned chicken farm.

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had gone to a farm earlier in July, the department said on Facebook, and what they discovered prompted them to request a search warrant. Authorities described finding “a ‘large scale’ marijuana grow” at the site.

ARMED SCARECROW NO MATCH FOR POLICE IN MARIJUANA BUST, COPS SAY

Authorities said they seized roughly 3,500 plants and 250 pounds "of finished product,” believed to be worth around $12 million.

The sheriff’s office shared photos from the seizure, showing several rows of plant containers and officials at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the find and said arrests are pending.