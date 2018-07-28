Active-shooter report at Texas mall turns into alleged jewelry heist

An incident initially thought to be an active shooter situation was subsequently described by authorities as a robbery attempt at a jewelry store at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas.

The city of McAllen tweeted a statement from Police Chief Victor Rodriguez stating: "We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved. Reports of shots fired are attributed to to smashing glass cases."

Earlier, the Hidalgo County Constable Precinct's office wrote on Facebook: "Active shooter at the McAllen Plaza Mall. Stay away from the area! Several law enforcement agencies heading to the scene."

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera was on the scene and reported people leaving the mall with many shoppers outside wandering in the parking lot. There were no confirmation of shots fired.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

