Tennessee to appeal federal ruling over license revocations

Tennessee is appealing a landmark federal court ruling that says it's unconstitutional for the state to revoke or suspend driver's licenses over unpaid court costs.

David Purkey, commissioner of the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, The Tennessean reported . The motion asks the U.S. Court of Appeals to review U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger's ruling from earlier this month.

Trauger concluded that the revocations are powerfully counterproductive and deprive constitutional due process and equal protection. Her ruling could have wider implications for dozens of other states, since more than 40 allow similar suspensions.

Tennessee revoked 146,211 driver's licenses from July 2012 to June 2016 under state law for failure to pay court debts, according to Trauger's ruling. Only about 7 percent of those licenses were reinstated.

"If a person has no resources to pay a debt, he cannot be threatened or cajoled into paying it; he may, however, become able to pay it in the future. But taking his driver's license away sabotages that prospect," Trauber wrote.

Josh Spickler is the executive director for Memphis-based advocacy organization Just City and an attorney on the case representing people who have lost their licenses. He said it's disappointing to see the state challenge the ruling "instead of working to develop better public policy and have more Tennesseans driving safely and legally."

The appeal doesn't stop Trauger's ruling from being enforced. However, the state could seek a stay from Trauger's court that would halt the reinstatement order pending the appellate court's decision. It's unclear if the state will request the stay.

Megan Buell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, declined to comment on the appeal.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com