Tennessee man arrested, 17-year-old girl 'safe' after reported abduction, FBI says

A multi-state manhunt for a 17-year-old girl believed to be with a 52-year-old man and in "extreme danger" came to an end Thursday with the suspect's arrest, federal officials announced.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Knoxville Field Office had been looking for Grace Galliher, who allegedly left her home in Bristol, Tenn., on Tuesday with 52-year-old Richard Tester.

The FBI said the teenager was last seen leaving a motel in Marion, Va., with Tester and they were thought to be traveling on Interstate 81.

The FBI posted to Twitter Thursday, "Suspect in custody in Tennessee. Victim safe." Additional details were not immediately released by officials.

Virginia State Police had issued an AMBER Alert on Thursday, saying Galliher was "believed to be in extreme danger."

Authorities said the pair were traveling in a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag B7101V.

SEARCH FOR MOLLIE TIBBETS INTENSIFIES AS INVESTIGATORS REVIEW FITBIT, SNAPCHAT DATA

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release a warrant had been issued for Tester, who is now wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Police have not disclosed how the two know each other.