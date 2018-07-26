Columbia: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Atlanta, said it had funds from operations of $45.8 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.4 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $75.4 million in the period.

Columbia expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.46 to $1.51 per share.

The company's shares have dropped almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.74, an increase of slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXP