Woman impaled by wind-blown beach umbrella thanks rescuers

A Pennsylvania woman severely injured when a wind-blown beach umbrella gored her in the upper chest while she was on vacation in Maryland is thanking those who came to her aid and provided medical treatment.

Jill Mendygral's daughter tells the Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) newspaper The Citizens' Voice she has undergone extensive surgery and is working to regain her strength.

Officials say lifeguards in Ocean City, Maryland, and others held the umbrella's wooden pole while firefighters cut it off on Sunday. The firefighters left a piece in Mendygral's chest to avoid additional damage.

Mendygral was on vacation with friends and family. The unattended rental umbrella injured her during a sudden gust of wind.

Mendygral's daughter says she suffered severe pain and she and her family are grateful to those who helped rescue her.

