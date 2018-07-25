Spirit: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) _ Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $851.8 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Spirit shares have declined nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.42, a drop of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAVE