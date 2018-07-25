Nevada appealing killer's twice-delayed execution

Prison officials are asking the state Supreme Court to overrule a judge's delay of Nevada's first execution in 12 years after a drug company sought to block the use of its product.

The appeal filed Wednesday comes two weeks after twice-convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier's lethal injection was postponed for a second time.

Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Santina says she had no immediate information about the filing.

Dozier says he wants to die, but the state has twice been blocked from using a never-tried combination of three drugs that it adopted after struggling to obtain lethal injection supplies.

New Jersey-based Alvogen contends Nevada prison officials illegally obtained its sedative midazolam (mid-AHZ'-oh-lam).

Nevada also plans to use the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil) and a muscle paralytic called cisatracurium (sis-at-rah-KYUR'-ee-um).