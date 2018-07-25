Minnesota boys sue to join girls high school dance teams

Two Minnesota teenagers are suing the Minnesota State High School League because they are not allowed to dance on the girls' competitive dance teams at their schools.

Sixteen-year-olds Dmitri Moua of Maplewood and Zachary Greenwald of Minnetonka filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday with help from the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has worked on similar cases in Minnesota and other states.

The lawsuit says the boys want to try out for their school dance teams in suburban Minneapolis but league rules prohibit boys from competing on girls' dance teams.

The boys say the rules amount to unconstitutional sex discrimination.

A spokesman says the league doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The California-based Pacific Legal Foundation has handled similar cases with students from Wisconsin and South Dakota.