The Latest: Excitement at store where lotto ticket sold

The Latest on a Mega Millions winning ticket sold in California (all times local):

11 a.m.

The owner of a California liquor store where the winning $522 million Mega Millions ticket was sold says people have been pouring into his store to celebrate.

Kewal Sachdev, the owner of Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California, tells KTVU it was "all excitement" at the store as soon as the winning numbers were announced Tuesday night.

Sachdev says they usually close the store at 11 p.m., but they kept the store open later than usual because people kept arriving.

His wife, Kiran Sachdev, says they couldn't sleep at all because even after they closed the store and went home, family members kept calling.

Mega Millions is a multistate lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket.

1:30 a.m.

The California Lottery says one lucky person won the Mega Millions lottery.

The state lottery's verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket — worth more than $500 million — was sold at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn't immediately known.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.