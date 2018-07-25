iPhones, iPads worth $29G stolen from Apple Store in Southern California

Five men stole iPhones and iPads worth about $29,000 from an Apple Store in Southern California on Monday night, police said.

Police released a video showing the men, dressed in hoodie sweaters, strolling into the store and then making away with the Apple devices at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Orange County.

The group swiped iPhones and iPads from the displays and fled the store, Costa Mesa police Sgt. Mike Manson said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The crime happened about 20 minutes before the store’s 9 p.m. closing time, police said.

The men were seen driving toward Interstate 405 in a silver Infiniti sedan, Manson said.

The crime was regarded as a burglary because the suspects did not show any weapons, police said.

“There were no injuries and no weapons involved,” Manson said, according to the Orange County Register.

The suspects were “males, African-American, early to mid 20s,” the description of Costa Mesa police’s Facebook video said.

An unidentified officer near the entrance tried to detain one of the suspects, police said. Authorities have not identified the agency for which the officer works, but said he was not a member of the Costa Mesa Police Department, the Times reported.

The shopping center is about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.