Companies apologize over tweet with slain journalist's image

A hamburger chain and a marketing company are apologizing over a tweet that featured an image of a journalist who was killed by the Islamic State group.

James Foley, of New Hampshire, was killed in 2014 after being held hostage.

WMUR-TV reports the now-deleted tweet promoting Washington, D.C.-based Z-Burger said, "When you say you want a burger and someone says okay lets hit McDonalds." A photo of Foley moments before his death was shown under the tweet with the words, "you disgrace me."

Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian cut ties with the contracted marketing company, Valor Media. Michael Valor said the employee who created the tweet hadn't heard of Foley and thought the image was from a movie.

Foley's mother released a statement saying she looked forward to an apology.

