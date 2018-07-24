Trump considering pulling security clearances of critics

Six former national security officials are being targeted by President Donald Trump for their criticism of his administration. In an unprecedented move, the president is considering revoking their security clearances, making them ineligible for access to the nation's closely held secrets.

The six have served in both Republican and Democratic administration, including Trump's. They are former CIA Directors John Brennan and Michael Hayden; former FBI Director Jim Comey; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has accused the former officials of having politicized and in some cases made money from their public service and security clearances with what she calls "baseless accusations" about the Trump administration and Russia.