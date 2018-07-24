The Latest: Heiress Clare Bronfman released on $100M bond

The Latest on the arrest of an heiress and others in the investigation into a self-help group accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

An heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune has been released on $100 million bond after pleading not guilty to racketeering charges related to a New York self-help group accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex.

Clare Bronfman left a Brooklyn federal court Tuesday without speaking to reporters.

The 39-year-old Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.

She has been involved in financing NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm) and supporting its co-founder, Keith Raniere, who's accused of coercing followers into becoming "slaves" to senior members of the group. He denies the charges.

5:30 p.m.

Three women described by prosecutors as high-level members of a self-improvement organization accused of forcing women into unwanted sex appeared in an upstate New York court.

None of the three women associated with the NXIVM organization entered pleas Tuesday on racketeering conspiracy charges in federal court in Albany.

Nancy Salzman, the organization's longtime president, and her daughter, Lauren Salzman, are due in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday. A judge set bail at $5 million bond.

Bookkeeper Kathy Russell is due back in court in Albany Friday. Her bail is $25,000 bond.

The three women appeared in court as Seagram's liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman was arraigned in Brooklyn on racketeering conspiracy charges. Bronfman pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court.

4:30 p.m.

An heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune has been arraigned on racketeering conspiracy charges in connection with her work with a self-help group in upstate New York that is accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex.

Clare Bronfman pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday. Her lawyer said she did nothing wrong.

Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.

For many years she has been involved in financing NXIVM and supporting its co-founder, Keith Raniere.

Raniere was charged this year along with a NXIVM adherent, the actress Allison Mack, with coercing followers into becoming "slaves" to senior members of the group.

They have denied the allegations.

2:25 p.m.

A lawyer for an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune says her client, arrested in a federal investigation, "did nothing wrong."

Susan Necheles (NEHK'-eh'-lehs) issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of Clare Bronfman.

Bronfman's among supporters of a group called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm) charged with racketeering conspiracy.

The upstate New York organization is accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex.

Necheles says the group has helped thousands of people and is not "a criminal enterprise."

Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.

Noon

An heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune has been arrested in connection with her work with a self-help group in upstate New York that is accused of branding women and forcing them into unwanted sex.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced Tuesday that Clare Bronfman and three other people associated with the NXIVM organization had been charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Bronfman is a daughter of billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.

For many years she has been involved in financing NXIVM and supporting its co-founder, Keith Raniere.

Raniere was charged earlier this year along with a NXIVM adherent, the actress Allison Mack, with coercing followers into becoming "slaves" to senior members of the group.

They have denied the allegations. Bronfman has said she had no knowledge of wrongdoing.