Stormy Daniels and husband Glendon Crain file for divorce, lawyer Michael Avenatti says

Stormy Daniels and her husband Glendon Crain have filed for divorce, the porn star’s lawyer announced Monday -- days after denying the couple had split when it emerged Daniels’ arrest report stated she was single.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted the divorce petition was filed last week. The news comes days after Fox News confirmed Daniels had canceled several strip club appearances.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed,” Avenatti tweeted. “Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Daniels, who claims she had sex with President Trump, and Crain got married in 2010 and have a daughter together. Crain also appeared in pornographic films and went by the name Brendon Miller.

This was Daniels' third marriage.

Rumors about the couple’s split began last week after Daniels was arrested while performing at an Ohio strip club. Daniels faced three misdemeanor counts of illegally sexual activity, but the charges were later dropped.

However, the arrest report obtained by TMZ stated Daniels had marked off she was not married. Avenatti insisted at the time Daniels and Crain were still together.

On Friday, Fox News learned that Daniels canceled a number of appearances at clubs where she'd agreed to dance. The reason she canceled was not immediately clear.

Fox News' David Lewkowict contributed to this report.