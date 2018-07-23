Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Alleged Trader Joe’s gunman shot grandma when she complained about TV after weeks of feuding, cousin says

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
Deadly Trader Joe's standoff started with domestic feud

Investigators say the gunman shot his grandmother and wounded his girlfriend before taking dozens hostage inside a Los Angeles supermarket; William La Jeunesse on the timeline of events.

The alleged Trader Joe’s gunman in California had been feuding with his grandmother for weeks before he pulled the trigger Saturday after the 76-year-old complained about the television being on, a family member said.

Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was booked on suspicion of murder after he walked out of the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s market Saturday evening, ending an hours-long standoff that began inside his south Los Angeles home. Atkins allegedly got mad at his grandmother when she complained there were too many television sets on, the suspect’s cousin, Charlene Egland, told The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by Christian Monterrosa, a suspect is arrested after evading police and holding dozens of people hostage inside a Trader Joe's supermarket, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Christian Monterrosa via AP)

Gene Evin Atkins, 28, allegedly shot his grandmother after weeks of feuding with her, the suspect's cousin said.  (AP)

Egland recalled walking toward the house when she heard about six gunshots. Another cousin who lives in the house came running from the porch and shouted to Egland, "I think Gene shot my mama!"

Family members said the shooting stemmed from feuding that began two to weeks ago. Atkins had been arguing with his grandmother over his girlfriend, who was staying at their home, according to Egland.

"He didn't seem right to me," Egland said. "[The grandmother] didn't want the girl over there anymore.”

Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of Trader Joe's supermarket employees, after a gunman had barricaded himself inside the store in Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018. Police believe a man involved in a standoff at the Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend and then fired at officers during a pursuit before he crashed into a utility pole outside the supermarket and ran inside the store. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

At least one person was killed when the gunman ran into the store, barricaded himself and held dozens hostage. (AP)  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Atkins shot the grandmother several times before a bullet grazed his girlfriend’s head, police said. The girlfriend's injury was not life threatening.

Egland said by time she went to get help, Atkins had forced his girlfriend into his grandmother’s car and drove away. He eventually crashed the vehicle into a pole outside the Trader Joe’s before running inside the supermarket and holding dozens of people hostage.

One store employee, Melyda Corado, 27, was shot and killed when Atkins and police officers exchanged gunfire.

"I'm sad to say she didn't make it. My baby sister. My world," her brother Albert Corado said on Twitter.

Los Angeles officials escort a woman being evacuated by emergency personnel after a gunman held hostages inside a Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018. Police believe a man involved in a standoff at the Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend and then fired at officers during a pursuit before he crashed into a utility pole outside the supermarket and ran inside the store. Hours after he took hostages in the store, the suspect surrendered. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The hostage situation ended when the gunman agreed to walk out of the store. (AP)  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Atkins, who has two daughters, bounced between several jobs, including working as a security guard, but had been repeatedly fired, Egland said.

His grandmother had tried to help him find employment and "was just trying to make him do better," she said.

The grandmother underwent surgery to treat the gunshot wounds. She remains in critical condition, but was improving on Sunday.

