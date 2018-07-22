Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Trader Joe's worker uses ladder to help colleagues escape during Los Angeles hostage situation

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
close
A woman has died after a gunman took hostages and barricaded himself inside of a Trader Joe's supermarket. Video

Woman killed in supermarket hostage situation

A woman has died after a gunman took hostages and barricaded himself inside of a Trader Joe's supermarket.

A worker’s quick-thinking helped several of his colleagues escape a California Trader Joe’s on Saturday during an hourslong standoff at the grocery store after a man held dozens of people hostage and killed a woman.

Sean Gerace told NBC Los Angeles he was working in the backroom of the Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles when he hear people screaming and gunshots just after 3 p.m. He and his colleagues ran to an upstairs storage area for safety.

sean gerace

Sean Gerace helped several employees escape the hourslong standoff by finding a ladder to climb down the second floor of the grocery store building.  (KCBS via NNS)

"I grabbed an emergency ladder, barricaded the hallway, grabbed a weapon, put the ladder out the window, and just tried to get the attention of a SWAT officer," Gerace recalled.

Gerace was seen on video signaling to police officers at the scene before he and other employees climbed down the ladder. He helped other workers out of the building before running to safety.

The terrifying ordeal for the workers and customers at the grocery store began when an unidentified man ran inside after crashing his vehicle into a pole. He barricaded himself inside and held dozens of employees and customers hostage.

sean gerace

Sean Gerace seen on video climbing down the ladder to help others get to safety.  (KCBS via NNS)

HOSTAGES FREED AFTER TRADER JOE'S STANDOFF IN LA; SUSPECT SURRENDERS; AT LEAST 3 SHOT, 1 DEAD

Gunfire erupted between the suspect in the store and police officers outside.

“It was a matter of split seconds between the time he got out, the boom-boom-boom and him running into the store,” Dan Zito, who was outside of the store when the incident occurred, told the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles officials escort a woman being evacuated by emergency personnel after a gunman held hostages inside a Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018. Police believe a man involved in a standoff at the Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend and then fired at officers during a pursuit before he crashed into a utility pole outside the supermarket and ran inside the store. Hours after he took hostages in the store, the suspect surrendered. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

At least one person was killed when the gunman ran into the store, barricaded himself and held dozens hostage.  (AP)

About two hours before, the suspect shot his grandmother seven times and wounded another woman, who he forced into a car.

The standoff continued until about 6:30 p.m. when the man agreed to handcuff himself and walked out the front door, surrounded by four of the hostages. The unidentified man, who police said is about 28, was immediately taken into custody. Police said he had a wound to his arm.

"The heroism that was shown today was second to none and the teams that were able to respond, secure the perimeter and engage in conversation with the suspect no doubt saved lives today," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has been traumatized."

Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of Trader Joe's supermarket employees, after a gunman had barricaded himself inside the store in Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018. Police believe a man involved in a standoff at the Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend and then fired at officers during a pursuit before he crashed into a utility pole outside the supermarket and ran inside the store. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The hostage situation ended when the gunman agreed to walk out of the store.  (AP)

EMPLOYEE SLAIN AT TRADER JOE'S IN LA WAS 'MY WORLD,' BROTHER SAYS; OTHERS TWEET CONDOLENCES

A woman, identified by her family and local media as Melyda Corado, was killed during the shootout and standoff. Corado, who was a store manager, was pulled out of the store by employees and pronounced dead at the scene.

The grandmother who was shot seven times was in critical condition while the other woman suffered a grazing wound.

Fire officials said six people, ranging in age from 12 to 81, were taken to the hospital. None had been shot and all were in fair condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam