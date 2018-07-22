Trader Joe's worker uses ladder to help colleagues escape during Los Angeles hostage situation

A worker’s quick-thinking helped several of his colleagues escape a California Trader Joe’s on Saturday during an hourslong standoff at the grocery store after a man held dozens of people hostage and killed a woman.

Sean Gerace told NBC Los Angeles he was working in the backroom of the Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles when he hear people screaming and gunshots just after 3 p.m. He and his colleagues ran to an upstairs storage area for safety.

"I grabbed an emergency ladder, barricaded the hallway, grabbed a weapon, put the ladder out the window, and just tried to get the attention of a SWAT officer," Gerace recalled.

Gerace was seen on video signaling to police officers at the scene before he and other employees climbed down the ladder. He helped other workers out of the building before running to safety.

The terrifying ordeal for the workers and customers at the grocery store began when an unidentified man ran inside after crashing his vehicle into a pole. He barricaded himself inside and held dozens of employees and customers hostage.

Gunfire erupted between the suspect in the store and police officers outside.

“It was a matter of split seconds between the time he got out, the boom-boom-boom and him running into the store,” Dan Zito, who was outside of the store when the incident occurred, told the Los Angeles Times.

About two hours before, the suspect shot his grandmother seven times and wounded another woman, who he forced into a car.

The standoff continued until about 6:30 p.m. when the man agreed to handcuff himself and walked out the front door, surrounded by four of the hostages. The unidentified man, who police said is about 28, was immediately taken into custody. Police said he had a wound to his arm.

"The heroism that was shown today was second to none and the teams that were able to respond, secure the perimeter and engage in conversation with the suspect no doubt saved lives today," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has been traumatized."

A woman, identified by her family and local media as Melyda Corado, was killed during the shootout and standoff. Corado, who was a store manager, was pulled out of the store by employees and pronounced dead at the scene.

The grandmother who was shot seven times was in critical condition while the other woman suffered a grazing wound.

Fire officials said six people, ranging in age from 12 to 81, were taken to the hospital. None had been shot and all were in fair condition.

