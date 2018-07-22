Rescue dog searches, finds missing dog stuck in mud

One dog helped another dog out of a ruff situation in Washington state over the weekend, Fox 13 reports.

Search and rescue dog Tino was called into action Saturday to find Puppy, who vanished two days earlier while on a trail ride with owner Karen James, the station explains.

According to the report, the owners of the missing canine sought assistance from Useless Bay Sanctuary.

“We help dogs that other people may have trouble capturing,” the non-profit says on its website. “Our mission is to help those stray dogs that may not fit with the tools and resources of traditional animal shelters and rescues.”

13-YEAR-OLD'S HOT DOG STAND GETS OFFICIAL BUSINESS PERMIT

As for Tino, Fox 13 says he "located Puppy less than a mile from his home trapped in a dense, mud-filled gully. "

“He could not have gotten out of the mud,” James told the station. “We would not have seen him because he was far enough off the trail.”

She added, “And you know there’s miles and miles, acres and acres of wilderness out there to search. We just never would have found him.”

Puppy, per the station, spent more than 40 hours in mud and was hauled out via ropes before being reunited with his family.