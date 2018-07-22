Four gunmen open fire on group in Chicago, killing 1, wounding 6, police say

Four armed males approached a group that was gathered at a park bench in Chicago on Saturday night. When the shooting was over, one man was dead and six others were wounded, police said.

The shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The cause for the gunfire was not immediately clear.

The man who was killed was 30 years old and was shot in the head, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was not immediately identified.

Another man, 22, was shot in the chest and was in critical condition in a local hospital, the report said.

A 47-year-old man also was in critical condition, while a 33-year-old man who was shot in the back and the buttocks was in serious condition, the Tribune reported.

A 31-year-old man shot in the face was in serious condition, and a 30-year-old man shot in a leg was stable, police said.

A seventh man, 26, shot in an arm and a leg, was stabilized, the report said.

The victims tried to flee the scene as the attackers approached, police said. After firing, the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

A boy was screaming as a woman carried him out of a local hospital, the Tribune reported. Then a man walked the boy away and tried to console him.

“He my dad,” the boy said. “I ain’t gonna be alright.”

It was unclear which man the boy was referring to.