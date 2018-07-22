1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Nevada Mormon church; suspect in custody

A suspect was arrested Sunday after a shooting at a Mormon church in Fallon, Nev. left one dead and one wounded, authorities said.

The shooting took place during a service at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in front of the congregation of as many as 50 people, a spokeswoman for the City of Fallon told Fox 13.

According to ABC 8, Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman identified the suspect as 48-year-old John Kelley O’Connor. Gehman said O'Connor walked into the church and fired multiple shots, then left the church and walked home.

Gehman said O'Connor surrendered after police called the home and asked him to do so, ABC 8 reported.

“It’s really too early to understand the motive,” said Gehman, noting the attack was likely on a person, not the church, according to ABC 8.

The second victim has a leg injury, and has been hospitalized.

Sunday afternoon, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., sent a tweet of condolence, acknowledging he’s in contact with officials investigating the shooting: “Deeply saddened by the act of senseless violence in Fallon today at the LDS church.”

He added, “My family and I are praying for all loved ones, churchgoers, and community members impacted by this tragedy.”