Police officer shot, in surgery in Fort Myers, Fla.; suspect in custody, police say

A police officer in Fort Myers, Fla., was in surgery Saturday night after being shot, according to media reports.

The officer was not immediately identified, but police said a suspect was in custody, the News-Press of Fort Myers reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

“We do have a seriously injured officer,” police spokesman Mitch Haley told FOX4 in Fort Myers. “We are still attempting to try and get a hold of people that are in his family."

Fort Myers Mayor Randall Henderson was in Asheville, N.C., on Saturday night. He told the News-Press that his thoughts were with the injured officer.

"We're holding our breath while he struggles for his life," the mayor told the newspaper.

The shooting took place near a gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., the station reported.

Fort Myers Police closed the scene to traffic while the investigation was underway and asked residents to avoid the area. They said the scene would likely be cordoned off for several hours.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he would provide local law enforcement with any resources they needed, and praised the “unimaginable sacrifices” that the state's police officers make.

"Our law enforcement makes unimaginable sacrifices every day to keep our families and communities safe. We are praying for the brave officer shot tonight," Scott said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.