Father, son sheriff’s deputies jailed in Florida for separate murder, attempted sexual assault cases

A Florida jail is housing a 39-year-old man and his father who were both Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies before getting into trouble with the law in separate cases, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Dad Carlton Nebergall Jr., 61, is awaiting trial in the Feb. 19 murder of his daughter’s estranged husband, according to the paper.

The son, Jason Nebergall, was convicted by a jury July 13 of trying to rape a woman while on duty in 2016.

They are both behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail, the paper reported.

“It’s sadly and unfortunately coincidental,” defense attorney Michael Salnick told the paper. He represents both men and is working to get them released.

The Sun Sentinel reported that both men were veterans of the U.S. Army. The son was in Iraq for two tours.

The elder Nebergall served as a Palm Beach deputy for 27 years. He was recognized with a good conduct medal for 25 years of exemplary conduct in 2010, according to the paper. He retired in 2012.

His son became a Palm Beach deputy in 2013. He remains on unpaid leave following his conviction.

The son met his accuser when he responded to a call.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence supported her attempted rape claim.