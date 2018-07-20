Missouri duck boat survivors rescued by off-duty cop, marina workers

When a Missouri duck boat carrying 31 people capsized after hitting turbulent swells on a Branson-area lake Thursday, a nearby off-duty police officer didn't hesitate to jump into the chaotic scene to attempt to save as many people as possible — and the cop wasn't alone.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters that other employees and passengers on the Showboat Branson Belle joined the unnamed officer, who was working security for the popular riverboat at the time of the rescue. The police department partners with the Branson Belle, located on Table Rock Lake, to help with security, an officer told to Fox News on Friday.

“That is very outstanding,” Rader said, referring to the handful of volunteers who assisted with the search and rescue mission.

Officials confirmed 17 people died when the popular duck boat capsized Thursday shortly after 7 p.m. Central time. Seven others are in the hospital with various injuries, and all other passengers and crew are accounted for.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport, and the winds were likely even stronger over the lake. Videos from the scene showed choppy, violent waves rolling through the water.

DUCK BOAT CAPSIZES ON MISSOURI LAKE RESULTING IN MULTIPLE CASUALTIES

Pat Cox, owner of a nearby marina, speculated the duck boats were trying to get back to shore as the storm suddenly swooped in. He praised a store manager and about 20 other employees who rushed to the scene with boats and safety equipment.

“We took immediate action,” Cox told the Springfield News-Leader. “Our store manager, Roger [Carpenter], was the quickest to act.”

State Park Marina is located about three miles south of the Branson Belle showboat on the lake.

Cox said his employees were able to save two people and recovered three bodies – none of whom were children.

DUCK BOAT SAFETY AGAIN CALLED INTO QUESTION AFTER MISSOURI TRAGEDY

Branson Mayor Karen Best said the town has come together to support the victims and their loved ones during this time – from providing tissues for tears to getting dry clothes for those who were in the water. Domino's delivered pizzas to those waiting to hear about loved ones at Branson City Hall, and Hurts dropped off donuts.

“We can’t replace their loved ones, but we can at least be there to provide support for them,” Best told KOLR-TV.

Investigators said the duck boat sank into the lake where it remained Friday afternoon. Duck boats can travel on both land and water.

President Trump offered his “deepest sympathies” Friday to those involved in the tragic accident.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.