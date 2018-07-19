Officers killed in the line of duty in 2018

Since the start of 2018, at least 49 law enforcement officers across the U.S. have died while on duty -- with 30 of the deaths caused by gunfire.

Roughly 135 cops died in 2016, making it the deadliest year for police officers in at least five years, Fox News has found. While there were fewer deaths in 2017, the numbers weren’t much better: A total of 129 officers died last year. And 46 of those were caused by gunfire.

Officer Joseph Gomm

A day after celebrating his 16th anniversary with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Officer Joseph Gomm was attacked by an inmate and died.

An inmate serving time for murder allegedly attacked Gomm with a hammer on July 18 at the corrections facility in Stillwater, Minnesota, KSTP-TV reported.

“The corrections family is reeling from this incident,” Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy said. “We are not accustomed to losing staff. … This is a bad day.”

Corrections officers are not armed with guns but do carry radios and pepper spray, according to the Pioneer Press.

“On behalf of all Minnesotans, I offer my deepest sympathies to Officer Gomm’s family, friends, and fellow corrections officers,” Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement. “We are all indebted to the courageous corrections officers and other state employees, who risk their safety in Minnesota’s prisons to ensure the safety of their colleagues, our communities and the inmates themselves. Minnesotans are grateful for your selfless service, and we mourn with you the loss of your colleague and friend.”

Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa

The Hawai'i Police Department said Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa was killed after he was shot multiple times during a traffic stop.

Kaliloa was rushed to the hospital on July 17 with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg and underwent surgery but died early the next morning.

A 10-year veteran of the force, Kaliloa leaves behind a wife and three small children, the police department said in a news release. He was honored as the "Officer of the Month" in April 2014. At the time, the department acknowledged Kaliloa for arresting a man who was brandishing a rifle and "discharging it into the air" near a woman's home.

Officer Michael Chesna

Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna, 42, was killed July 15 after a suspect attacked him with a rock, took his gun and shot him in the head and chest.

According to officials, Chesna found suspect Emanuel Lopes vandalizing a house. When the officer drew his gun and commanded Lopes to stop, the suspect allegedly attcked Chesna with a stone and struck him in the head.

Lopes was arrested and rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said Chesna was a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who left behind a wife and two children, aged 4 and 9.

"I hired Mike Chesna six years ago tomorrow," said Grimes, who added that Chesna's mother had told him "he joined the military to help open the doors to get on this job [as a police officer]."

“He was one of those people who truly sought this job and was fortunate enough to get it,” Grimes said.

Trooper Nicholas Clark

Nicholas Clark, a 29-year-old New York state trooper, was shot and killed July 2 by a now-deceased gunman when he responded to a domestic disturbance call near the Pennsylvania border, police said.

Clark was on the scene of a domestic dispute south of Corning around 3:30 a.m.

The 911 call was made by the wife of 43-year-old Steven Kiley. Kiley, according to police, shot Clark before apparently taking his own life.

Clark tried out for the NFL's Buffalo Bills team before entering the New York State Police Academy, which he graduated from in 2015.

He is survived by his parents and a brother.

Deputy Sheriff Patrick Rohrer and Deputy Sheriff Theresa King

Deputy Sheriff Theresa King and Deputy Sheriff Patrick Rohrer with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas were shot June 15 when they were "overcome by an inmate being transferred from jail to the courthouse," police said.

Both Rohrer and King were transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where Rohrer later died. King, who was initially listed in critical condition, died shortly after midnight on June 16.



Major Kelli Bailiff, of the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, said it was possible the deputies were shot with their own weapons. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident, Officer T.J. Tomasic said in a statement.

Rohrer, 35, served with the sheriff’s office for seven years. His family has asked for their privacy during this time, police said.

King, 44, served the department for 13 years.

Officer Charles Irvine, Jr.

Milwaukee police Officer Charles Irvine, Jr., was killed on June 7 during a vehicle pursuit, the department said.

Irvine, 23, was the city's first police officer killed in the line of duty in more than two decades. He joined the force about four years ago, first serving as a police aide before becoming an officer, Milwaukee police said.

“This is a very sad day for our community,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The Irvine family is suffering, the entire Milwaukee Police Department is suffering. This underscores how difficult the job of a Milwaukee police officer is. Officer Irvine gave his life for the people of this community. He served it because he wanted it to be a better community," he continued.

Sgt. Daniel Baker

A Tennessee officer was found shot to death on May 30 in his patrol car after having an altercation with a man suspected of abusing his girlfriend and stealing her vehicle.

The Tennessean identified the slain officer as Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was 32 years old.

Baker was remembered by the newspaper as a hero who rescued a woman trapped underwater as her vehicle was sinking and who once captured a drunk gunman who opened fire in a parking lot of an auditorium. Baker was also deployed to Iraq at one point, according to The Tennessean.

"Our hearts are shattered, one of best deputies was killed. He's one of the guys who puts it on the line every day to keep us safe," Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said.

Officer Anthony Christie

Officer Anthony Christie died on May 25 after his patrol car was struck by a tractor-trailer on a highway, WSAV-TV reported. Christie was assisting with a car accident at the time of his death.

Savannah Police Chief Mark Revenew said Christie, a Navy veteran, died in service to his community.

“We know policing is a dangerous job, but that doesn’t make incidents like this any less heartbreaking for our community, our department and the entire blue family,” Revenew said.

Christie was sworn in with the department in 2016. He leaves behind a wife.

Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard

While in pursuit of a car that failed to stop at a checkpoint, North Carolina State Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard struck a bridge abutment and died, the Raleigh News-Observer reported.

The fatal accident occurred on May 21. Bullard was 24 years old and had been with the highway patrol for three years.

“Our SHP family is devastated by the loss of Trooper Bullard. We are struggling to find words that describe the hurting we feel right now,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Trooper Bullard died as he was fulfilling his promise to the people of North Carolina, protecting and serving his community.”

Officer Aryian Williams

Officer Aryian Williams, 26, was killed on May 21 while responding to assist other officers.

According to KEDM.org, Williams swerved when another car pulled out in front of her, causing her to swerve and hit a tree. She had been with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana since 2017.

“This is a tragic time for the entire City of Monroe and Monroe Police Department,” Mayor Jamie Mayo said, according to KEDM.

Officer Amy Caprio

While responding to a suspicious vehicle call on May 21, Police Officer Amy Caprio with the Baltimore County Police Department was “critically injured,” authorities said.

The officer, who served with the department for nearly four years, was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

After a manhunt that ended the following day, four teenagers were arrested in connection to her death.

One of the teens -- Dawnta Anthony Harris from Baltimore -- allegedly “drove at” the officer after she told him to get out of his vehicle as the three other teens, who have not yet been identified, burglarized a house.

According to police, Harris has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Caprio is the first female police officer to die in the line of duty in the Baltimore County Police Department’s 148-year history, officials told Fox News.

Deputy William Gentry

Florida Deputy William Gentry died on May 7, a day after being shot in the head while responding to a dispute between neighbors over a cat that had been shot, police said.

After speaking with the cat's owner, the Highlands County officer approached the man suspected of shooting the cat, Joseph Edward Ables, 69, at his Lake Placid front door. Sheriff Paul Blackman said Ables then shot Gentry in the head shortly before 8 p.m. on May 6. The deputy was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital.

The sheriff's office statement said Ables was a convicted felon with a history of violence toward law enforcement.

Gentry, 40, was a field training officer and served for over nine years with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, where his brother is a detective, Blackman said.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for our agency," the sheriff added.



Officer Rob Pitts

Officer Rob Pitts with the Terre Haute Police Department in Indiana was shot and killed on May 4 while investigating a homicide.

Pitts, who served with the police department for 16 years, was fatally wounded when a homicide suspect opened fire on Pitts and other officers from the second floor of a Terre Haute apartment building. He was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after.

The suspect was later shot and killed during a standoff with officers.

“Rob is deeply missed, but we are grateful for the time we had with him," Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson said. “Thank you for your continued prayers.”

Officer Jesus "Chuy" Cordova

Officer Jesus "Chuy" Cordova with the Nogales Police Department in Arizona died on April 27 after he was shot multiple times while attempting to pull over an armed carjacker.

The gunman, later identified as 28-year-old David Ernesto Murillo, jumped out of the car and opened fire, fatally wounding Cordova.

“The community of Nogales will never be the same but we hope that this unity continues well into the future,” said Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez.

The officer served with the police department for roughly a year. Before that, the 44-year-old had served with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office for a decade. He is survived by his fiancee, who is pregnant, and his three children.

Officer Charles Whites

Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites died on April 27 – about two months after he was hit by a car.

Whites was struck by a drunk driver while he was directing traffic on Feb. 25, 2018, according to KTBC-TV. Whites had been with the force for 19 years.

“Charles is a magnificent man. Charles' heart has always been to serve and to take care of his community. As many of our people do, he puts himself in harm's way,” Assistant Chief Willie Richards had said of Whites.

Officer Rogelio Santander

Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander succumbed to his injuries and died after he was shot responding to an episode at Home Depot, Mayor Mike Rawlings said.

Santander and Officer Crystal Almeida, both with the department for three years, were shot on April 24 by 29-year-old suspect Armando Juarez, police said. Santander died a day later while Almeida, who was reportedly shot in the face, is still "fighting hard," Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata told KDFW-TV.

A civilian was also injuried in the shooting. The suspect is in police custody.

Corporal Eugene Cole

A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot while he was responding to a robbery at a Maine convenience story on April 25, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said.

Corporal Eugene Cole, 62, was with the department for 13 years. He has a son who is also with the department, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:14 a.m. at a Cumberland Farms store in Norridgewock, located about 30 miles north of the state capital of Augusta.

"He was one of the finest deputies that you would want to meet," Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

Officer Tamby Yagan

Patterson, New Jersey police Officer Tamby Yagan crashed into a parked car on April 22 while on duty, killing the 41-year-old.

The cause of the accident, including if Yagan suffered a medical emergency before the crash, is still being investigated, according to NorthJersey.com.

“He was a cop's cop,” Police Director Jerry Speziale told the newspaper. “He's somebody who went above and beyond. He was a true community person.”

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Struyk said. “You could call him any time of night and he would be there for you.”

Yagan was a member of the Patterson police force since 2005. Prior to that, he was a volunteer firefighter. He leaves behind a young son, according to local reports.

Deputy Sheriff Casey Shoemate

Deputy Sheriff Casey Shoemate was responding to a 911 call of a residential structure fire on April 20 when he was involved in a head-on collision.

The 26-year-old who worked for the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, about 30 miles south of Jefferson City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Star.

Officials said Shoemate was attempting to pass a fire truck that did not have its emergency lights on in a no-passing area when he struck a Toyota 4Runner.

Shoemate started working with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, the department said.

“Casey was a wonderful man and our brother,” the department said. “The following days, weeks, months will be very difficult for us, but with the community support and prayers, we will get through this together.”

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Sheriff Taylor Lindsey

While eating lunch at a restaurant in Trenton, Florida, Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Sheriff Taylor Lindsey, 25, were fatally shot in what appeared to be an ambush on April 19.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz described the two officers as “the best of the best.”

“They don’t need to be remembered strictly for their untimely death, but they need to be remembered for the type of people that they are,” he said. “And that’s good individuals, good deputy sheriffs.”

Ramirez left behind a wife and two children, according to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

The police department confirmed that “there was no crime in progress, no disturbance” prior to the shooting. The 59-year-old suspect, who was later found deceased outside of the restaurant, “appears to have walked to the front of the business and shot both men without warning.”

Officer Sean Gannon

Officer Sean Gannon with the Yarmouth Police Department in Massachusetts was shot and killed on April 12 while serving a warrant in Barnstable.

While searching the home, Gannon and his K-9 came across a man hiding in a closet, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The suspected shooter opened fire and shot Gannon in the head. The officer’s K-9, Nero, was also injured in the incident.

The suspect was later identified as Tom Latanowich, 29, of Somerville, Mass.

Latanowich, who will be charged with murder, had 111 prior adult offenses and was on probation, according to authorities.

Gannon, 32, served with the Yarmouth Police Department for nearly eight years before his death.

Officer Keith Earle

Officer Keith Earle with the Huntsville Police Department in Alabama died on April 9.

The officer succumbed to injuries sustained during an on-duty car accident in March, WHNT19-TV reported. He was on duty at the time of the incident.

“Eula and I are praying for the family of Officer Keith Earl and everyone in the Huntsville Police Department. We offer our deepest condolences as our community mourns his loss and remembers his service,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement after Earle’s death.

The 46-year-old had served with the police department for 25 years.

Corporal Dale Hallman

Cpl. Dale Hallman of the Saluda County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina died around 1 a.m. on April 6 in a single-vehicle crash.

Hallman, who served with the sheriff’s office for five years before his death, was seriously injured when his patrol car went off the side of the road and overturned, according to a local news report. Hallman was ejected from the vehicle.

The corporal was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Hallman was responding to a call from local deputies, who were chasing an armed man who was allegedly holding a child hostage. The deputies called for backup from Saluda's Bloodhound Tracking Team, of which Hallman was a part of.

Hallman’s K-9, Copper, was found at the scene and is expected to recover, according to The State.

The 30-year-old is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their two children. A GoFundMe has been started for the family.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Zirkle

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Zirkle of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in California was killed on March 15 while responding to a 911 hangup call regarding an alleged traffic accident.

Zirkle, 24, lost control of his vehicle, went off-road and struck a tree, ABC 7 reported. His partner later went searching for Zirkle and discovered him at the scene.

Zirkle, who served with the sheriff’s office for over two years, was transported to a local hospital but later died.

He is survived by his fiancee, two brothers and parents.

Officer Scotty Hamilton

Officer Scotty Hamilton of the Pikeville Police Department in Kentucky was fatally shot on March 13 while allegedly investigating a crime.

Hamilton was on duty at the time he was shot and killed. The CBS affiliate WLKY reported that the officer was working with a state trooper to investigate a reported crime in the Hurricane Creek area of Pike County when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say they have someone connected to the shooting in custody, according to 13 WTHR. No further details have been released.

Hamilton served with the police department for more than a decade. He leaves behind a wife and an infant daughter.

Deputy Sheriff David Lee'Sean Manning

Deputy Sheriff David Manning of Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina was involved in a fatal car crash on March 11.

Manning was heading North on Highway 111 when he turned his car around to pursue an intoxicated driver, ABC 11 reported. As he did this, Manning lost control of his patrol car and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck.

A man and his wife who were in the truck were hurt but did not have any life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Manning, however, died at the scene.

The driver who Manning was pursuing crashed into a nearby ditch, left his vehicle and ran away from the scene, authorities said. He was later identified as 33-year-old Richard Howard Walters, and has since been arrested and charged with with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired, according to CBS17.

Three others in connection to Manning’s death were also arrested.

Manning, 24, served with the sheriff's department for four months before he died. He is survived by his fiancee, daughter, parents and siblings.

Officer Greggory Casillas

Pomona, California police Officer Greggory Casillas, 30, was fatally shot March 9 after he and another officer chased a suspect who "barricaded himself in a bedroom" and "began firing through the door" as officers tried to contact him, Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told reporters. A second officer was injured, authorities said.

The confrontation led to a 15-hour standoff with authorities and ended with the suspect's arrest March 10, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

"For the last 15 hours, we attempted to make an arrest of this individual and just did so successfully minutes ago," McDonnell said during a news conference.

The situation began when Pomona officers received a report of a "person driving recklessly," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. The suspect ultimately led police on a chase before crashing and fleeing on foot. The suspect then "ran into an apartment complex and the officers gave chase," Capt. Christopher Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Dispatchers received a call of an "officer down," at around 9:10 p.m. local time. Pomona police Chief Mike Olivieri said in a tweet that one officer had died and the other was in stable condition.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," the tweet said.

Officer Ryan Morton

Clinton, Missouri police Officer Ryan Morton was fatally shot and two other officers were injured as they responded to a 911 call at a home in Missouri.

The alleged shooter, later identified as James Waters, opened fire from inside the house when officers tried to apprehend the individual. The suspect was found dead inside the home.

Since news of Morton's death broke, authorities announced that Morton and the other officers were sent to the wrong house -- about 15 miles away from where they were supposed to be.

"The 911 call that came in was somehow attached to that [Clinton] address," Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said, according to the Kansas City Star.

Lowe said it was a "coincidence" the officers were directed to that address.

"It is tragic that happened. But the fact is they were in the act of committing crimes within that house," Lowe said. "When (the officers) entered that house, they were doing what they needed to ensure no one was hurt and there wasn't any other problems."

Lowe said the loss would greatly impact the "small department."

“It’s a small department. It’s small enough that you know each individual officer and the community knows each individual officer, and it’s hard to put into words when you’re talking about an agency of this size, a community of this size where something tragic like this happened just seven months ago,” he said.

Morton, a 30-year-old Army veteran, was with the Clinton Police Department from February 2015 through January 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He decided to return to the force after fellow officer Gary Michael was fatally shot at a traffic stop in August 2017.

Officer Rodney Smith

New to the Hickman Police Department in Kentucky, Officer Rodney Smith was killed after being swept away by flood waters while on duty.

Smith, 45, reportedly contacted a dispatcher for help after his car was swept away by the floods. A witness saw Smith climb onto the top of his car before it was swept away, KFVS-TV reported.

His body was discovered on March 3.

People in the community remembered Smith as a funny man who made the town a better place, according to WPSD-TV. Smith leaves behind a wife and children.

Deputy Alexis “Thunder” Eagle Locklear

Scotland County Deputy Alexis Eagle Locklear was killed on March 1 when his vehicle crashed. Locklear was assisting another officer who was chasing a suspect.

The 24-year-old, who was nicknamed “Thunder,” was only with the police department since May 16, 2017, according to Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

“Deputy Locklear was loved, honored and respected,” Kersey said in a Facebook post. “He brought great joy and pleasure in our hearts and spirits in our time of having him as a brother in this family we like to call home, here at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.”

His patrol car number 143 will be retired, according to WBTW-TV.

Deputy Sheriff Jacob Pickett

Indiana sheriff’s deputy Jacob Pickett was fatally shot March 2 after attempting to apprehend a suspect in a foot chase, police said.

The Boone County deputy was critically wounded while assisting in the chase and later died, Indiana State Police confirmed in a statement.

"Deputy Jacob Pickett made the ultimate sacrifice for his community this morning," Sgt. John Perrine, a public information officer for the Indiana State Police, tweeted. "Rest easy sir."

Pickett, an Indiana native, had been in law enforcement for nearly eight years. He had been working as a K-9 handler, patrolling the streets with his loyal partner "Brick" for the Boone County Sheriff's Office for the past two years.

He's the first person killed in the line of duty from the department since 1935, police said.

"Deputy Jacob Pickett and his family continue to selflessly serve even after his fatal wound by donating his organs," state police said.

Officer Justin Billa

Alabama Police Officer Justin Billa was fatally shot on Feb. 20 as he and other law enforcement officials responded to a woman’s murder.

After finding the slain woman, police identified her ex-husband, Robert Hollie, as a “person of interest.” Billa and other officers with the Mobile Police Department established a perimeter around Hollie’s house and asked him to come out, but he opened fire instead, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said.

Billa was shot and later died at a hospital, according to Battiste. Hollie was also killed in the shooting, though it’s unclear if he shot himself or was struck by officers.

Billa, who was named “Officer of the Month” in June 2016, had only been on the force for two years. When he was given the award, his commanding officer praised his attention to detail and professionalism.

“We need to go back to helping people instead of just taking them to jail and creating bigger problems,” Billa told WALA-TV in July 2016. “That’s my idea of good policing, and I feel like that’s what the chief is working towards.”

Billa also said he spent time with his wife before he left for work every day.

"She tells me she loves me every day before I leave for work. And I make sure I do the same," he added.

Aside from his wife, Billa also left behind a young son.

Deputy Sheriff Kevin Stanton

Deputy Sheriff Kevin Stanton of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida died when a semi-truck crashed into his patrol car.

When Stanton was driving to work around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 17, a semi-truck lost the treading on its tire. The treading then wrapped around the truck’s axle, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to Florida Today.

The truck then collided with Stanton’s patrol car.

Stanton, 32, was on duty at the time of the crash. He served with the sheriff’s office for 10 and a half years before his death.

Officer Darren Weathers



Officer Darren Weathers of the Detroit Police Department was killed on Feb. 13 when his car crashed during a training exercise.

Weathers was rushed to a local Michigan hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The 25-year-old officer, whose nickname in the police department was “Lucky,” was a “rising star,” Detroit Police Department Chief James Craig told Fox 2.

"It's no surprise that Lucky quickly became one of the Detroit Police Department's rising stars," Craig said.

Weathers, a military veteran, leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Commander Paul Bauer

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer was fatally shot in the stairwell of a downtown building on Feb. 13, law enforcement officials said.

Bauer spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect and “engaged in an armed physical confrontation,” according to Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Officers had been chasing the suspect on foot.

Bauer, 53, had been on the police force for 31 years. He was attending a training at the Chicago Fire Department with other officials prior to the shooting.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Bauer's death "a tragic reminder of the dangerous duty the men and women of our police department accept to ensure the safety of us all."

Police captured the suspect shortly after the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene, Johnson said.

Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering

Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39, were shot Feb. 10.

Both men were officers with the Westerville Division of Police in Ohio, and had been “responding to a domestic 911 hang-up call,” Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said.

“Once on the scene, they made contact with the suspect and exchanged gunfire almost immediately,” he said.

Joering died at the scene while Morelli died at a hospital, according to Morbitzer.

Quentin Smith, 30, was named as the suspect in the case.

Officer Chase Maddox

Officer Chase Maddox, 26, of the Locust Grove Police Department in Georgia was shot and killed Feb. 9 in an incident which also left two deputies wounded.

The deputies were at a Locust Grove address to serve an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tierre Guthrie, who was wanted for failing to appear in court for traffic violations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has said.

“Guthrie became combative and escalated the situation,” the agency said. “LGPD Officer Chase Maddox arrived on scene to assist the deputies. A fight ensued resulting in Guthrie and the officers firing their weapons.”

Guthrie died. An autopsy indicated Guthrie was shot four times, including twice in the chest, the GBI said.

The agency said Maddox was shot three times, "with the fatal wound being to the head."

Maddox, who served with the police department for five years, left behind a young child and his wife, who is pregnant.

Officer David Sherrard

Officer David Sherrard, a 13-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department in Texas, was fatally shot on Feb. 7 while responding to a disturbance call.

Sherrard, 37, was also a member of the police department’s SWAT team, the Richardson Police Department said in a Facebook post announcing the officer’s death.

“He exemplified the professionalism, heroism, and strong character inherent in all Richardson police officers,” the police department said.

The suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Police said a second person, identified as 30-year-old Rene Gamez, who lived at the apartment where the suspect barricaded himself before surrendering, also died in the shooting.

Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick

While investigating a car theft, Deputy Sheriff Micah Flick of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado was shot and killed on Feb. 5.

A suspect allegedly opened fire on Flick, 34, and three other law enforcement officers in Colorado Springs as they attempted to take the suspect into custody. Along with the officers, a bystander was also shot, police said.

The suspect died at the scene from return fire.

Flick, who served with the sheriff’s department for 11 years, was married with 7-year-old twins.

Police Officer Glenn Doss, Jr.

Police Officer Glenn Doss, Jr., 25, was shot in the head and chest while responding to a domestic violence call on Jan. 24.

When Doss and other officers arrived, a man, identified as 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks, allegedly opened fire on police officers while they were still in their patrol car. Doss was shot in the incident.

Brooks was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearms.

Doss, who was taken to a nearby Detroit hospital after he was shot, succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 28.

He worked for the Detroit Police Department for two years and is survived by Emily Crouse, his girlfriend of nine years, their 9-month-old son, Eli, and his parents.

Deputy Heath Gumm

Deputy Heath Gumm of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call on Jan. 24.

Gumm, who served with the sheriff’s office for five years, was shot in the chest by the suspect he had been chasing on foot. The suspect now faces murder charges.

The 32-year-old is survived by his wife and other family members.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, a husband, father of two children and a U.S Army veteran, served with the United States Marshals Service for 11 years before he was shot and killed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Hill, along with Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force members, was attempting to arrest a woman at a home on Jan. 18 for reportedly making terror threats.

At the same time, a man inside the home opened fire on the task force. Hill was shot, as were two other task force officers, one of whom still was able to shoot and kill the gunman.

Hill was taken to a local hospital but later died from his wounds. He was 45.

Detective Michael R. Doty

Detective Michael Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina was fatally shot on Jan. 16 while searching for a man who allegedly attacked his wife and then ran into a wooded area nearby.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, allegedly shot Doty in an “ambush” attack. The detective was later taken to a hospital in North Carolina but died the next day.

Three deputies and one K-9 officer also were injured at the time.

Doty, 37, was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Sheriff Daniel A. McCartney

Deputy Sheriff Daniel A. McCartney, a Navy veteran, husband and a father to three sons, was fatally wounded while responding to a burglary on Jan. 7.

McCartney, 34, who worked for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state, was the first officer on the scene.

McCartney was shot while chasing after the suspect on foot. The sheriff later died in the early hours of Jan. 8 at a nearby hospital.

One suspect was found dead at the scene and a second suspect was arrested the next day. A third suspect, who was in a getaway vehicle, also was charged.

McCartney served with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Officer Chris Beaudion

Officer Chris Beaudion, 26, served in the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana. He suffered fatal injuries when his patrol car struck a tree on Jan. 7 around 3 a.m.

Shortly after his death, the News Star reported that Beaudion, who was on duty at the time of the accident, veered left and crossed two lanes of traffic before hitting the tree. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer, who is survived by his wife, two children and parents, was with the police department for 17 months before the crash, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Lieutenant Christopher Robateau

Lieutenant Christopher Robateau of the New Jersey Police Department was killed on Jan. 5.

The 49-year-old, who was with the police department for 23 years, was struck by a vehicle while responding to an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Robateau was married with three children.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos, Nicole Darrah, Travis Fedschun, Katherine Lam, Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.