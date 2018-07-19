Duck boat crashes on lake in southern Missouri; at least 6 dead: reports

At least six people are dead after a duck boat crashed in southern Missouri on Thursday night, local media reported.

The Southern Stone County Fire Department said multiple agencies responded to a “mass casualty incident” involving a “tourist type boat” on Table Rock Lake around 7:12 p.m. local time.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader confirmed that 31 people, including children, were aboard a “Ride the Ducks” boat when it crashed, Fox 4 reported.

Although officials have not specified the number of casualties, local media reported at least six deaths.

The fire department said several people were transported to an area hospital and that divers were on the scene alongside rescue teams.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared his prayers on Twitter for “all those involved.”

According to investigators, the boat sank into the lake where it remains, WGN9 reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but local weather stations reported wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at the time, Fox 4 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.