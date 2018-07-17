Daughter beat elderly mother to death after being left out of will, cops say

A 53-year-old Florida woman, who reportedly beat her mother to death after discovering she'd been left out of her will, allegedly described the assault to cops before telling them she'd come to terms with her likely fate: "I guess I'm going to jail."

Gabriela Perero was arrested Friday and charged with premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, Broward County arrest records show.

“I guess I’m going to jail, I beat up my mom,” the Sun-Sentinel reported Perero told police as her mother lay battered and dying. “I pushed her down, grabbed her and tore the skin off her arm.”

Luisa Perero, 85, was reportedly attacked after Gabriela became "enraged" her siblings received an inheritance and she did not, despite Gabriela having taken care of her ailing mother.

The two were living together in the 600 block of Tennis Club Drive in Fort Lauderdale before the fatal confrontation, Gabriela allegedly told authorities.

Luisa briefly regained a pulse but was ultimately pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Gabriela Perero was denied bond and is awaiting trial.