3 killed after two small planes crash midair in Miami area, authorities say

Authorities said three people were killed after two small planes crashed midair over the Florida Everglades near Miami Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez told the Miami Herald the two planes took off from the Dean International flight school at Miami Executive Airport and crashed nine miles away.

According to WSVN, two victims were discovered at the wreckage of one small plane and a third was found near the crash site of the second aircraft.

Authorities told Fox News that it wasn’t exactly clear how the collision unfolded.

After Fire Rescue initially tweeted that they were enroute to the scene of a small aircraft crash, they said crews found an additional downed plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they are “investigating an aircraft incident involving a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 that happened approx. nine miles west of Miami Executive Airport at about 1 p.m. EDT.”

The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

