Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trials

Texas mom, concert pianist's wife, found not guilty of smothering daughters by reason of insanity

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
Sofya Tsygankova, the estranged wife of a concert pianist who was accused to smothering her two children to death in 2016, was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

Sofya Tsygankova, the estranged wife of a concert pianist who was accused to smothering her two children to death in 2016, was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday.  (Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

The estranged wife of a concert pianist who was accused of smothering her two children to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday.

Sofya Tsygankova, who was charged with capital murder, was committed to a state mental hospital by Judge Ruben Gonzalez in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tsygankova’s husband, Vadym Kholodenko, won the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2013.

FILE - In this 2014 file photo, concert pianist Vadym Kholodenko, poses with his wife Sofya Tsygankova and daughters, Nika, center, and Michela, at their home in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday, July 16, 2018, a judge found Tsygankova, Kholodenko's estranged wife, not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 deaths of the couple's two daughters. Tsygankova, who was charged with capital murder, was then ordered committed to a state mental hospital. The defense and prosecutors agreed with the ruling. (Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

In this 2014 file photo, concert pianist Vadym Kholodenko, poses with his wife Sofya Tsygankova and daughters, Nika, center, and Michela, at their home in Fort Worth, Texas.  (Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

The Ukrainian-born man found his two daughters — Nika, 5, and Michaela, 1 — dead at their Benbrook home in March 2016. He and Tsygankova had filed for divorce months earlier.

A warrant for Tsagankova’s arrest alleged the mother suffocated the children with pillows, Fox 4 reported, adding that police found her in her bedroom rocking back and forth on the ground making noises. 

INDIANA MAN ARRESTED IN 1988 RAPE, MURDER AFTER DNA MATCH

“Did I do anything bad to my kids,” she reportedly asked at one point.

She also reportedly stabbed herself and allegedly attempted to overdose on drugs.

Days later, Tsygankova said, “I think I committed suicide,” and told police she “didn’t want to live.”

Police discovered that the night before her children died, their mother visited a mental health facility, and was given a prescription for a drug meant to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

MOTHER ACCUSED OF KILLING BABY WITH DRUG-LACED BREAST MILK

Tsygankova, originally of Russia, initially was deemed unfit for trial, but received mental health treatment and was ruled competent last year.

Gonzalez’s ruling on Monday means Tsygankova will be committed until doctors are confident she’s fit for release, according to Fox 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.