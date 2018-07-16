Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey police release mugshot of runaway pug

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
Police in Cape May, New Jersey released the #pugmug of a dog who was captured after it ran away from its home.

Who's been a bad boy?

Police in Cape May, New Jersey on Sunday released a mugshot — or rather, a "#pugmug" — of an adorable pug who had a recent run-in with the department.

In a Facebook post, officers joked that: "This is what happened when you run away from home," noting that the pooch was caught while "sneaking through yards," a street away from the town's famous beaches.

The department asks that if anyone knows the pug's owner, contact the Cape May Police at 609-884-9500.

