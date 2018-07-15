Ski mask, flannel-wearing would-be robber stopped before entering bank, FBI says

An attempted bank robbery was foiled in Florida late last week thanks to the would-be robber’s unseasonable dress.

According to the FBI, 46-year-old David Licht of Coral Springs, attempted to enter a Mercantil Bank branch in in Miami on Thursday wearing a long flannel shirt and ski mask.

However, when Licht approached the doors, he found them locked and was unable to gain entry, the Miami Herald reported.

Investigators said they believe the attempted robbery was thwarted by extra vigilant bank employees.

"If you see someone on a balmy summer day trying to enter a bank in flannel and wearing a ski mask, you should call 9-1-1 from a safe distance," said FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock told reporters.

Licht was arrested by Coral Spring police a while later. He is now facing federal charges.