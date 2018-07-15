Pair beheaded girl, 13, after fatally stabbing her grandmother, police say

A 13-year-old Alabama girl with special needs was beheaded last month after watching her grandmother be fatally stabbed in a cemetery, an investigator testified Thursday.

The details emerged in a Madison County court during a preliminary hearing for Yoni Aguilar, 26, AL.com reported.

Aguilar and Israel Palomino, 34, are charged with two counts each of capital murder in the June slayings of Oralia Mendoza, 49, and her granddaughter, Mariah Lopez.

Authorities said Mendoza was associated with the Sinaloa cartel, one of the world’s most powerful drug-trafficking organizations.

Aguilar told investigators that he, Mendoza, Palomino, and another woman traveled to Georgia in early June to pick up a kilo of methamphetamine.

The arrangement reportedly turned awry when Palomino became suspicious of Mendoza and the other woman because of their cartel connections, FOX 25 News reported, citing Aguilar’s testimony.

Aguilar, who was Mendoza’s live-in boyfriend, said he thought he was being set up.

A couple of days later, Palomino and Aguilar picked up Mendoza and her granddaughter from Mendoza’s house, saying they would take them “somewhere safe,” AL.com reported.

The men reportedly drove Mendoza and her granddaughter to a cemetery and Mendoza was fatally stabbed following an argument over the drug buy.

Aguilar told investigators that Palomino then forced him to kill the girl in a secluded area because she was a witness, police said.

It's unclear whether Palomino or Aguilar has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.