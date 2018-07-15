Massachusetts police officer sustains 'life-threatening' injuries after being shot several times, authorities say

A Massachusetts police officer sustained "life threatening" injuries Sunday morning after he was shot several times, authorities said.

The on-duty Weymouth officer was taken to the hospital after he was critically wounded before 8 a.m. near Torrey Street and Burton Terrace in a town 17 miles south of Boston, authorities said. The officer’s name was not released.

Massachusetts State Police said crime scene services, ballistics, troopers assigned to Norfolk County District Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Officials have provided few details on what led to the shooting, but neighbors told NECN the officer was attempting to pull over an erratic driver when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses said the man crashed into another car, fled on foot and then shot the officer. Several bullets hit a nearby home.

One person was taken into custody, Norfolk County DA told Boston25.

Police were at the scene Sunday combing through the area for evidence.

Marshfield police tweeted Sunday morning: "Thoughts and prayers to Weymouth Police Department and all officers families."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.