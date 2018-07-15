Massachusetts police officer killed after attacked with rock, shot with own gun, officials say

A Massachusetts police officer described as a “great family man and officer” died Sunday after a man attacked him with a rock, then took the cop's gun and shot him in the head and chest, officials said.

Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna, 42, died from the attack just before 8 a.m., officials. A woman in a nearby home also was shot and killed after the suspect, identified as Emmanuel Lopes, fired the gun three more times while escaping responding officers.

“Officer Chesna was an army veteran. In fact, I was speaking with his mom this morning and she told me he joined the military to help open the doors to get on this job [as a police officer],” Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said in a news conference.

Chesna was trying to pull over a man who was driving erratically Sunday morning when Lopes crashed the vehicle, got out and attempted to run away, investigators said. Chesna then got out of his patrol car, drew his gun and ordered the suspect to stop, officials said in a news conference.

“Lopes then attacked Officer Chesna in what is believed to be with a large stone, striking [Chesna] in the head. Officer Chesna fell to the ground,” officials said.

Lopes took Chesna's gun and fired it several times.

April Visco, 43, told the Boston Globe she heard 10 to 20 shots fired. She said she ran outside and heard someone yell, "get on the ground," three times.

“Everyone says ‘it doesn’t happen in my neighborhood,’” she told the Globe. “It does happen everywhere.”

Weymouth police officers who responded to the scene returned fire, striking Lopes in his leg and knee.

Lopes again tried to escape as officers chased him, investigators said. They added that he fired the gun three times during the chase, killing the woman in the home. The woman’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

Lopes was arrested and rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was expected to be arraigned Monday on two counts of homicide.

Grimes said Chesna left behind a wife and three young children. The 42-year-old officer was one day away from his sixth anniversary of joining the police department.

“He was one of those people who truly sought this job and was fortunate enough to get it,” Grimes said.

Police were at the scene Sunday combing through the area for evidence. Massachusetts State Police previously said crime scene services, ballistics, troopers assigned to Norfolk County District Attorney's Office were assisting in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.