3 Kansas City, Missouri, cops shot; gunman killed in standoff with police, officials say

At least three police officers were shot in Kansas City, Missouri, and the suspect was killed after a standoff with cops, officials said Sunday afternoon.

One of the three wounded officers was hit after police started to exchange gunfire with the unnamed suspect, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police told The Star that two undercover cops were working on an investigation at the Sky-Vu Motel, when they were shot around 12:15 p.m., and the suspect drove away from the scene, before ultimately entering the home.

Fox 4 reported the suspect was found dead at the home.

Reports suggested all three wounded officers would survive.

The Star reported the suspect was wanted in the shooting of a UMKC student during a robbery.

As Fox News reported, a stick-up man shot and killed Sharath Koppu, a 25-year-old graduate student at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, in the back at J’s Fish and Chicken Market in Kansas City July 6 as Koppu tried to run away.

Officers with rifles blocked off the area around where Sunday's shooting unfolded.

The Star reported that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

Koppu was known as a "gifted student" from India.

"He had the same dreams like everyone else, to make it BIG in the land of opportunity,” his cousin Raghu Chowdavaram said in a solicitation on GoFundMe for funds to transport Koppu’s body back to India.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.