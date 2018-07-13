FOX NEWS FIRST: Anti-Trump FBI agent's hearing gets heated and personal; Dems bluffing on abolishing ICE?

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, July 13, 2018

Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok was grilled by GOP lawmakers and threatened with contempt Thursday in an explosive hearing marked by angry exchanges

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is expected to be interviewed privately by lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Friday about anti-Trump text messages exchanged with her former colleague and lover Strzok, days after defying a congressional subpoena

President Trump slams British Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit, says the London mayor has done a 'terrible job' on terrorism and blasts mass migration in interview given during his trip to Britain

House Democrats who drafted a bill to abolish ICE now say they will vote against their own legislation

THE LEAD STORY - STRZOK INTERROGATED - FBI official Peter Strzok's first public hearing erupted into a heated political fracas on Thursday, as Republicans clashed with Democrats as well as the former investigator over his anti-Trump texts -- and even threatened him with contempt for initially refusing to answer questions on the Russia probe ... Throughout it all, Strzok remained defiant and maintained that he did not show bias in those infamous messages with former FBI lawyer - and his ex-lover - Lisa Page. He said that while he had his own political opinions, they did not impact his official investigative actions in the Hillary Clinton and Russian meddling probe.

Republicans sharply disputed that assessment, with Rep. Darrell Issa later making Strzok read examples of those texts aloud. Among them, Strzok read one message where he called Trump a "disaster," and another calling him an "idiot." Perhaps the most explosive and personal exchange took place when Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, asked the "smirking" Strzok whether he was lying under oath the same way he "lied" to his wife while he carried on an affair with Page. Democrats immediately erupted into more objections, with one yelling, "Mr. Chairman, this is intolerable harassment of the witness" and another calling out, "You need your medication."

CLOSED-DOOR DEPOSITION: One day after disgraced agent Peter Strzok's explosive public interrogation, former FBI attorney Lisa Page is expected to appear for a private interview before House committees on Friday ... Page defied a congressionally issued subpoena to appear Wednesday for a closed-door deposition before the same committees. Late Tuesday night, Page’s legal team said she would not testify because she needed more time to prepare. House Republicans then sent a letter to Page’s attorney on Wednesday, laying out three options for her: Show up at Thursday’s public hearing alongside Strzok, attend a closed-door deposition on Friday or face contempt of Congress proceedings.

'SHE DIDN’T LISTEN TO ME': President Trump criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit on Thursday, telling the Sun newspaper that her plan was "very unfortunate" and would "probably" kill any possible trade deal between the U.S. and Britain. ... Trump's comments could be seen as a body blow to May's government, which is struggling to steady itself. Two key Cabinet members -- including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- resigned in protest earlier this week over her plan to keep Britain and the European Union in a free market for goods, with a more distant relationship for services. When asked about the ongoing negotiations between May's government and the EU over the terms of their divorce, Trump told the Sun: "I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me."

Trump also had harsh words for current London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a fervent critic of the president, saying Khan "has done a terrible job" running Europe's third-largest city. "I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism. I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in." The president also warned that Britain and Europe were "losing its culture" due to mass migration.

Trump's comments came as widespread protests of Trump's visit were expected in London on Friday. Over the weekend, the president will head to one of his golf resorts in Scotland. Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday in a closely watched summit in the finale of his European trip.

DEMS BLUFFING OVER ICE? - Democrats who drafted a bill to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] suddenly announced Thursday night that they would vote against it if the legislation went to the floor, after House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News he intended to call their bluff ... "We know Speaker [Paul] Ryan is not serious about passing our 'Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act,' so members of Congress, advocacy groups, and impacted communities will not engage in this political stunt," Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Adriano Espaillat of New York told the Hill and other news outlets. "If Speaker Ryan puts our bill on the floor, we plan to vote no and will instead use the opportunity to force an urgently needed and long-overdue conversation on the House floor."

Democrats have long pushed back on the administration’s immigration policies but tensions have escalated in the past month over family separations at the border. Calls from some far-left lawmakers to abolish ICE have grown ahead of the November elections.

FIREWORKS ON THE HILL: "I don't give a damn what you appreciate, Agent Strzok." – Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., in a heated exchange with FBI official Peter Strzok during Thursday's congressional hearing on Strzok's anti-Trump texts and alleged bias in the agency. WATCH

WALLACE-PUTIN, UNPLUGGED: "We're going to sit down for a half-hour interview. No holds barred. No subjects off-limits." – FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, on "America's Newsroom," announcing that he will interview Russian President Vladimir Putin after Monday's summit with President Trump in Helsinki, Finland. WATCH

1977: A blackout hits New York City in the mid-evening as lightning strikes on electrical equipment causes power to fail; widespread looting breaks out. (The electricity would be restored about 25 hours later.)

1960: John F. Kennedy wins the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party's convention in Los Angeles, outdrawing rivals, including Lyndon B. Johnson, Stuart Symington and Adlai Stevenson.

1939: Frank Sinatra makes his first commercial recording, "From the Bottom of My Heart" and "Melancholy Mood," with Harry James and his Orchestra for the Brunswick label.

