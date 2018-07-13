Arizona lawmaker apologizes after bragging about speeding to cop during traffic stop

An Arizona lawmaker apologized Thursday after he was caught on camera bragging to a sheriff’s deputy about how fast he drives -- saying he sometimes speeds at 140 miles per hour.

State Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, said in a Facebook post that jokes he made on camera about him speeding home from the capitol to see his family were “entirely inappropriate” and showed “bad judgement.”

“My desire to get home to see my family does not justify how fast I was speeding nor my reference to legislative immunity when being pulled over. Legislative immunity is a serious responsibility and should not be taken lightly or abused,” Mosley wrote. “In addition, my jokes about frequently driving over 100 miles per hour during my 3-hour commute to and from the capitol were entirely inappropriate and showed extremely bad judgement on my part, for which I am truly sorry. I have no excuse for any of this, only regret of my actions, a hope for forgiveness and a commitment that it will not happen again.”

Mosley was pulled over on March 27 for driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone in La Paz County, according to Parker Live. In a video obtained by the website, Mosley was caught telling a deputy that “legislative immunity” prevented him from receiving a ticket for his speeding.

The lawmaker admitted to the deputy he was going 120 mph and sometimes hits speeds of 140 mph.

“Yeah, this thing goes 140. That's what I like about it,” Mosley said.

Mosley was not given a ticket, according to The Arizona Republic. Driving over 85 mph on Arizona highways is a Class 3 misdemeanor, however, which usually results in a fine.

Arizona Speaker Rep. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said he was “disturbed” by the video.

“Nothing short of an emergency justifies that kind of speeding, and assertions of immunity in that situation seem outside the intent of the constitutional provision regarding legislative immunity,” Mesnard said.

The Arizona Fraternal Order of Police also withdrew their endorsement of Mosley.

“Rep. Mosley’s recklessness, his demeanor and his utter disregard for the safety of the public represent the exact opposite of what the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police looks for in an elected official,” said John Ortolano, the group’s president. “Potentially lethal speeding isn’t a joke. We will not stand with those who think it’s acceptable or funny to risk the lives of others while behind the wheel of a lethal weapon.”

Cochise County Attorney’s Office will review the incident, according to Parker Live.

“A complaint has not yet been filed. I do not believe the ethical rules permit me to say whether I intend to charge the matter or not, however,” said Brian McIntyre, a Cochise County Attorney. “I am able to say that it will be reviewed consistent with our ethical obligations and a charging decision will be made as time and resources permit.”