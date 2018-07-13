Expand / Collapse search
2 children dead, 12 others hospitalized after New Jersey house fire

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Two children were killed and about a dozen others were hospitalized after a fire ripped through a New Jersey home Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out at a Union City home at around 9 a.m. and the blaze engulfed the building within an hour, according to NBC New York. At least six firefighters were hospitalized.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released. However, authorities said not all of those hospitalized were believed to be from the same family. A neighbor told NBC New York she saw children being carried away on stretchers, while others watching the scene appeared visibly upset.

“My heart is broken,” Union City Mayor Brian Stack said, according to NJ.com. “It's a very tough day for Union City.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

