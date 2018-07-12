Woman drags sales manager while stealing car off Philadelphia dealership lot, police say

Philadelphia police were on the hunt Thursday for a woman they say stole a car off a dealership lot -- while dragging a sales manager who was trying to stop the vehicle from being taken away.

The scene unfolded Tuesday at a Toyota dealership in West Philadelphia after the woman got off a public transit bus and asked to view a 2013 Dodge Dart.

Southwest Detectives Lt. John Walker told FOX29 that, after the manager asked for her driver’s license, she closed the door and sped off.

"He goes and grabs the car, she takes off with him on the side of the car," Walker added, noting the sales manager had to be taken to a hospital with lacerations and abrasions after falling to the ground.

Police said they are reviewing bus surveillance footage to try to determine the woman’s identity. The vehicle was still missing as of Thursday.