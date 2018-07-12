Whataburger patron, bullied for wearing 'MAGA' hat, gets new cap signed by Trump: report

The Texas teen who had his “Make America Great Again” hat stolen inside a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio last week was gifted a new cap signed by President Trump, a report said Wednesday.

FOX29 San Antonio reporter Joe Galli tweeted a photo of the presidentially signed hat sent to 16-year-old Hunter Richard, who made national news after a video of the incident went viral.

“You ain’t supporting s---, n----!” a man identified as Kino Jimenez, 30, is heard saying on camera after tossing a large drink in the direction of the person filming the video. He then walks away with the hat while muttering "b---- a-- motherf------" as one of the other teens sitting at the table appears stunned.

Richard had his original cap returned by police after they arrested Jimenez in Universal City on Friday, WAOI-TV reported.

But the Trump-supporting teen had earlier received some offers of a replacement cap signed by Trump himself after the incident went viral.

“If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat... SIGNED by #potus!!!,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted last Thursday night.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., also told Fox News that the congressman was looking to see what he could do to secure a signed hat for the teen.

"I support my president and, if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Richard said. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

Jimenez was detained Friday on a warrant for theft of person. A jail spokesperson later told Fox News that Jimenez's bond was set at $5,000 and he was booked and released on bond the same day.

