At least 26 injured in Colorado school bus crash

By Fox 31 Denver | Fox News
At least 26 people have been injured in a school bus crash in Weld County, Colorado, Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Roads 49 and 24, northeast of Hudson.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 confirmed that the bus was coming back from a day trip to Elitch Gardens in Denver.

The students aboard the bus were from Greeley Central High School and Northridge High School.

Colorado State Patrol said the school bus collided with a truck. The agency said that after its initial investigation, it appears the truck driver fell asleep.

CSP said about 36 people were on the bus.

