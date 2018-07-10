Waffle House robbed, customer shot by man in 'angry clown mask,' police say

A man in an “angry clown mask” robbed an Atlanta Waffle House Tuesday and shot a customer in the neck as he escaped, police said.

Police were summoned to the restaurant in the city’s northwest shortly after 6 a.m., Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The shooting victim was expected to recover.

Witnesses told cops they first saw the man pacing in the parking lot, the station reported. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt. Then, they said they saw him enter the restaurant and walk straight to the restroom.

“When he came out of the restroom he had a gun and was wearing what I can only describe as an angry clown mask, concealing his face,” Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Senzer told the station.

The suspect stole keys and wallets from the half-dozen people who were in the restaurant at the time and grabbed the cash register, Fox 5 added. One of his victims reportedly threw his keys at the man.

The bullet that struck the patron shattered a glass window before it hit him, the station reported.

Cops found the getaway car during a search of the Georgia Tech campus. The gunman had stolen it from the Waffle House parking lot, according to the station.

