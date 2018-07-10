Expand / Collapse search
Body-cam footage shows New Jersey cops saving girl, 2, who nearly drowned

Joel Langstein
By | Fox News
Two New Jersey policemen are being praised after saving the life of a young girl who nearly drowned in a residential pool.

Newark Police responded to a call Sunday afternoon that a 2-year-old girl in the North Ward section of the city was "not breathing" after being in a pool, the Newark Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Officers Malikul Aziz and Shaquille Johnson of the 2nd Precinct arrived and quickly performed first aid on the girl, clearing her airways. The girl was brought to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

“I am proud that these officers stepped in as if this child was a member of their own family,” Director Anthony F. Ambrose of the Newark Department of Public Safety said in a press release. “Today, I speak for the entire city of Newark in giving them our most sincere thanks.”

A police spokeswoman says the girl was wearing a flotation device during the incident at a pool on Third Avenue East in the 100 block, according to NJ.com.

