Wildfire evacuations lifted in Southern California community

The battle against wildfires goes on across the West, but there is good news from one community scorched by flames.

The last mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted in the Goleta area of Southern California where a small but destructive fire burned during the weekend.

Santa Barbara County authorities say residents were allowed back into the area Sunday evening, although firefighters continued to work on hotspots and not all electricity had been restored.

An assessment of the burn area found that 13 single-family homes were destroyed, three homes were damaged, and 15 barns, workshops and sheds were lost.