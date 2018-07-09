Expand / Collapse search
Texas man, 25, who allegedly posed as high school student accused of relationship with teen, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
A 25-year-old Texas man who allegedly posed as a high school student is accused of kissing and touching a teen girl and propositioning her for sex before he was caught, police said.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley, 25, was charged Friday with indecency with a child. He's accused of dating a 14-year-old girl while posing as a 17-year-old boy at Hillcrest High School. The girl was a freshman at the high school and met Gilstrap-Portley through a friend, the Dallas Morning-News reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The girl knew Gilstrap-Portley under the name Rashaun Richardson, police said. A mutual friend told Gilstrap-Portley she was a year older than him and liked him, which led to the two exchanging Snapchat information, according to the Morning-News.

The relationship eventually progressed and Gilstrap-Portley asked the teen to kiss him and she did, the newspaper reported, citing the affidavit. The man allegedly then took the teen and her nephew to a park. He reportedly stayed in a car with the girl, and is accused of kissing her and touching her breasts over her clothing.

Gilstrap-Portley asked the girl to have sex, but she declined, the newspaper reported.

The mother of the 14-year-old girl told FOX4 News in May her daughter told her Gilstrap-Portley kissed and touched her but didn’t have a sexual relationship with her.

“He was popular. A lot of the girls liked him and he was giving her attention, though,” the mother told the station.

The woman never suspected Gilstrap-Portley of posing as a younger man until a detective approached her in May about the possibility of him wanting to relive his high school athletic career, she told the Morning-News

Gilstrap-Portley was arrested in May and charged with felony tampering with government documents for filing false enrollment records. He originally graduated North Mesquite High School in 2011.

Gilstrap-Portley was released from jail Friday after posting bond on the second-degree felony charge of child indecency, according to the Morning-News.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.