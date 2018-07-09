Massive alligator captured in Florida park: 'This may be the largest gator we've ever responded to'

Florida officers may have encountered a record-breaking gator.

A 13-foot alligator was captured in Shamrock Park in Venice, Fla., on Sunday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The department wrote on Facebook that Animal Services Supervisor Carl Sellitti, Sgt. Tim Bauer and Deputy Rob Lowen were at the scene assisting until a trapper came to take the gator away.

“According to Supervisor Sellitti, who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to,” the sheriff's office said.

It’s unclear what events led to the gator's capture. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the giant reptile, which gained more than 2,200 reactions and 3,200 shares as of Monday afternoon.