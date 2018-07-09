Funding will help finish Houston-area flood-control projects

Officials in the Texas county hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey say $5 billion in federal funding that's been awarded to Texas in the wake of last year's deadly storm will help them finish major flood-control projects.

Some of the projects in Harris County , where Houston is located, have been under construction for years.

The county is getting more than $500 million to finish the widening and other modifications of four watersheds.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said Monday this funding along with a $2.5 billion bond proposal for flood-control projects that voters will be asked to approve in August will go a long way to making the Houston-area more flood resilient.

Emmett said, "There's no flood-control fairy that's going to come down and build these projects."